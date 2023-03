Estimated to be at least the second-longest cave system in the country at 12.5km (it still hasn’t been explored to its terminus), Odessa-Tumbali Cave is for advanced cavers only. It can only be visited with permission from the tourist office in Tuguegarao and you must be accompanied by guide. Access requires a 7km hike from Callao Cave, followed by a 30m rappel into a sinkhole.