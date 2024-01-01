If you can’t make the Peñafrancia Festival, this little museum may be the next best thing. Located adjacent to the city-dominating cathedral, the exhibits here consist of pictures and glass displays of religious pageantry and some entertaining dioramas of the main procession.
Holy Rosary Minor Seminary Museum
Bicol
13.52 MILES
From Panicuason (pan-ee-kwa-sone), a steep, half-hour walk along a rough road (passable by some vehicles if it’s very dry) leads to the entrance of Mt…
0.05 MILES
The 19th-century Naga Cathedral, with its imposing Romanesque facade, is a major city landmark. It's fronted by the equally imposing Porta Mariae, a…
0.25 MILES
This small museum, located on the 3rd floor of the campus of the University of Nueva Caceras, is ethnographic in focus, filled with crafts, tools and…
Nearby Bicol attractions
