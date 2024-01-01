Holy Rosary Minor Seminary Museum

Bicol

If you can’t make the Peñafrancia Festival, this little museum may be the next best thing. Located adjacent to the city-dominating cathedral, the exhibits here consist of pictures and glass displays of religious pageantry and some entertaining dioramas of the main procession.

