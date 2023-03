In barangay Tambo, around 11km north of Babak, is the largest colony of Geoffroy’s Rousette fruit bats in the world. A knowledgeable guide will walk you around the five openings where an estimated 2.5 million of these nocturnal and smelly creatures flutter and hang (no smoking since the guano is like gunpowder). Visit at dusk just before they wake and search for food, mostly overripe bananas and mangoes.