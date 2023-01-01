This former Camp O'Donnell POW camp was where the American and Filipino soldiers who endured the notorious WWII Bataan Death March were transported: their final destination. At the heart of the 22-hectare memorial park is the Capas National Shrine, a 70m needle-shaped obelisk and the Wall of Heroes, standing solemnly at the end of the flag-lined boulevard.

Also here is one of the 'death box cars' used to transport up to 100 prisoners at a time to Camp O'Donnell in unventilated carriages (resulting in many deaths). The shrine is located halfway between Capas and Santa Juliana; keep an eye out for the Bataan Death March markers along the way.