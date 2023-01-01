Run by the Tamaraw Conservation Program, the Gene Pool no longer pursues captive tamaraw breeding (all breeding is done in the wild nowadays), but there is a resident male tamaraw here, a Philippine crocodile and a few other creatures. It’s in barangay Manoot, Rizal municipality, about one hour by tricycle (P300 to P400) from San José.

You may be able to share the cost of the ride by using the Manoot tricycle stand in San José. You can hike from the Gene Pool station in Manoot to the Mt Magawang viewing platform (about four hours) but it's a difficult hike and not possible in the wet season.