Set in acres of botanical gardens with a small wildlife collection of butterflies, birds and deer, the Malasag Eco-Tourism Village is a theme park of sorts, featuring tribal houses, a museum and an education centre. There are camping, cottages (from P500), a swimming pool (P50) and a pleasant restaurant. Take a jeepney to Cugman and get off at Malasag, then take a motorcycle (P25) up the hill to the village. A taxi will cost about P150 one way.