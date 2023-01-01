During WWII, the US military transformed the area into a launching pad for attacks on Japan, and it was once the largest PT (patrol boat) base in the world, with as many as 300 boats and 150,000 troops stationed here, including a young future–President Kennedy. You can walk up to the weather station, 4km east of Guiuan, for sweeping views across the Pacific Ocean and Leyte Gulf. The 2km, US-built runway below was instrumental in getting in relief supplies post-Yolanda.