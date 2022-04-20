UIG via Getty Images

Coron Town

Approaching Coron Town proper from the water, it’s not uncommon to wonder whether the long journey was worth it. There’s no beach and the waterfront is a mishmash of half-done buildings and ramshackle houses. But Busuanga's commercial center shouldn’t be judged by appearances alone, for it is but a gateway to other adventures in and around Coron Bay and the heavenly Calamian Islands.

From the town proper, Coron sprawls northeastward and also includes the airport in barangay Santa Cruz, 12mi. (20km) north of Coron proper, as well as up-and-coming barangays Decalachao and San Jose on the north-central coast of Busuanga Island.

Explore Coron Town

  • Coron Island

    This island, only a 20-minute bangka ride from Coron town, has an imposing, mysterious skyline that wouldn’t be out of place in a King Kong film. Flying…

  • Kayangan Lake

    Accessible by a steep 10-minute climb, the crystal-clear waters of Lake Kayangan are nestled into the mountain walls; underwater is like a moonscape…

  • T

    Twin Lagoon

    There are two sides to this photogenic lagoon where salt and fresh water meet. Boats dock in one half and and the other half is accessed by swimming…

  • B

    Barracuda Lake

    A popular island-hopping stop, scenic Barracuda Lake is of interest to divers for its unique layers of fresh, salt and brackish water and dramatic…

  • M

    Mt Tapyas

    Grunt your way up 700-plus steps to Mt Tapyas in Coron Town for astounding views of Coron Bay. It's a quintessential Coron experience.

  • B

    Banol Beach

    A common stop on island-hopping trips to Coron Island is Banol Beach, a small sandy area with shelter from the sun.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Coron Town.

