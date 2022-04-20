This island, only a 20-minute bangka ride from Coron town, has an imposing, mysterious skyline that wouldn’t be out of place in a King Kong film. Flying…
Coron Town
Approaching Coron Town proper from the water, it’s not uncommon to wonder whether the long journey was worth it. There’s no beach and the waterfront is a mishmash of half-done buildings and ramshackle houses. But Busuanga's commercial center shouldn’t be judged by appearances alone, for it is but a gateway to other adventures in and around Coron Bay and the heavenly Calamian Islands.
From the town proper, Coron sprawls northeastward and also includes the airport in barangay Santa Cruz, 12mi. (20km) north of Coron proper, as well as up-and-coming barangays Decalachao and San Jose on the north-central coast of Busuanga Island.
Explore Coron Town
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Coron Town.
See
Coron Island
This island, only a 20-minute bangka ride from Coron town, has an imposing, mysterious skyline that wouldn’t be out of place in a King Kong film. Flying…
See
Kayangan Lake
Accessible by a steep 10-minute climb, the crystal-clear waters of Lake Kayangan are nestled into the mountain walls; underwater is like a moonscape…
See
Twin Lagoon
There are two sides to this photogenic lagoon where salt and fresh water meet. Boats dock in one half and and the other half is accessed by swimming…
See
Barracuda Lake
A popular island-hopping stop, scenic Barracuda Lake is of interest to divers for its unique layers of fresh, salt and brackish water and dramatic…
See
Mt Tapyas
Grunt your way up 700-plus steps to Mt Tapyas in Coron Town for astounding views of Coron Bay. It's a quintessential Coron experience.
See
Banol Beach
A common stop on island-hopping trips to Coron Island is Banol Beach, a small sandy area with shelter from the sun.
See
Municipal Hall
Coron's Municipal Hall is in the centre of town.
