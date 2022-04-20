Approaching Coron Town proper from the water, it’s not uncommon to wonder whether the long journey was worth it. There’s no beach and the waterfront is a mishmash of half-done buildings and ramshackle houses. But Busuanga's commercial center shouldn’t be judged by appearances alone, for it is but a gateway to other adventures in and around Coron Bay and the heavenly Calamian Islands.

From the town proper, Coron sprawls northeastward and also includes the airport in barangay Santa Cruz, 12mi. (20km) north of Coron proper, as well as up-and-coming barangays Decalachao and San Jose on the north-central coast of Busuanga Island.