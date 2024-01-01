Toytoy Beach

Southeast Luzon

In the remote northwest of the island, this is a long, pristine stretch of sand near Caramoran, its coral formations good for snorkelling.

  • Luyang Cave

    Luyang Cave

    26.88 MILES

    This vast bat-filled limestone cave near the village of Lictin, en route to San Andres, extends for about 200m via a well-made path. Bring a torch or hire…

  • Nahulugan Falls

    Nahulugan Falls

    21.6 MILES

    Impressive cascades of water in the jungle, inland from Gigmoto.

