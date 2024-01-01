In the remote northwest of the island, this is a long, pristine stretch of sand near Caramoran, its coral formations good for snorkelling.
Toytoy Beach
Southeast Luzon
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.88 MILES
This vast bat-filled limestone cave near the village of Lictin, en route to San Andres, extends for about 200m via a well-made path. Bring a torch or hire…
21.6 MILES
Impressive cascades of water in the jungle, inland from Gigmoto.
Nearby Southeast Luzon attractions
21.6 MILES
