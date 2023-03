Just offshore from Borongan, pretty little Divinubo is ringed by white-sand beaches and has a few secret surf breaks. There's a lighthouse built by the Americans in 1906. It's a good spot to take a picnic. To get here, take a tricycle to barangay Lalawigan south of town (P50, 15 minutes), where you can wait for a boat to fill up (P20 per person) or charter a special trip (P300, 15 minutes).

Alternatively, at low tide you may be able to wade across from Lalawigan.