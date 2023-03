Built by the Augustinians in 1609, the Church of St James in the town plaza is notable for its Mexican influences. On its antique altar are two Aztec-like statues with protruding tongues, said to have been brought to Bolinao by early traders (but they’re almost certainly not from the Americas).

The wooden santos (religious statues) on the church’s facade are also rare, as many santos in the Philippines have been pilfered.