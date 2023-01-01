Parque Nacional Cerros de Amotape

The tropical dry forest ecosystem of Cerros de Amotape is protected by this 1515-sq-km national park, which makes up the lion’s share of the Reserva de Biosfera de Noroeste. It's home to flora and fauna that includes jaguars, condors and anteaters, though parrots, deer and peccaries are more commonly sighted. Large-scale logging, illegal hunting and overgrazing are some of the threats facing this rare habitat. Independent visitors must get advance permission from the Sernanp office in Tumbes and contract a guide.

The best place to spot a wide range of wild animals is the Zona Reservada de Tumbes, now encompassed within Amotape itself. The forest is similar to the tropical dry forest of other parts of Amotape, but because it lies more on the easterly side of the hills, it is wetter and has slightly different flora and fauna, including crocodiles, howler monkeys and nutria. You can also see various orchids and a wide variety of birds.

Local guides skilled in spotting wildlife can be arranged in the town of Rica Playa, a small, friendly village located just within the park. You can camp here and local families will sell you meals.

Agencies in Tumbes also organize tours from S95 per person (minimum two), including transportation, permits and a guide.