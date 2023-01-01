Museo de Cabeza de Vaca

About 6km south of Tumbes, off the Pan-American Hwy, is an archaeological site that was the home of the Tumpis people and, later, the site of the Inca fort visited by Pizarro. Excavations have unearthed the adobe and stone walls of the Huaca del Sol and the story of the site is told in this tiny site museum, which also displays some 1500-year-old ceramic vessels, including Chimú and Inca ones.

To get here take a colectivo from Parque Indecopi in Tumbes to Corrales, from where you can pick up a mototaxi to the museum just south of town.