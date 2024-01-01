Museo Municipal Vicus

This four-story monolith offers a sparse but decent look into Vicus culture, highlighted by the underground Sala de Oro (admission S4, 9am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday), where some excellent pieces are displayed, including a gold belt decorated with a life-sized gold cat head that puts today’s belt buckles to shame.
