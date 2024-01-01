Museo Municipal Vicus

Piura

This four-story monolith offers a sparse but decent look into Vicus culture, highlighted by the underground Sala de Oro (admission S4, 9am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday), where some excellent pieces are displayed, including a gold belt decorated with a life-sized gold cat head that puts today’s belt buckles to shame.

Nearby Piura attractions

1. Grau Monument

0.21 MILES

Miguel María Grau Seminario was a well-known naval hero whose monument in the middle of a major traffic circle is now an urban landmark.

2. Cathedral

0.36 MILES

The cathedral was originally constructed in 1588, when Piura was finally built in its current location. The impressive early 17th-century, gold-covered…

3. Casa Grau

0.41 MILES

This restored colonial home is the birthplace of Admiral Miguel Grau, born on July 27, 1834. The house was restored by the Peruvian navy and is now a…

4. Bolognesi Monument

0.47 MILES

Monument to the Peruvian military hero Francisco Bolognesi Cervantes (1816–80) in the middle of a busy traffic circle.

5. Catacaos

5.9 MILES

A bustling small town 12km southwest of Piura, Catacaos is the self-proclaimed capital of artesanía (handicrafts) in the region. And justifiably so: its…

6. Narihualá

8.03 MILES

Narihualá was the capital of the pre-Inca Tallán culture and is one of the premier archaeological sites around Piura. Covering 6 hectares just south of…