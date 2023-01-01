The mummies found at Laguna de los Cóndores are housed in the Museo Leimebamba, 5km south of town. The museum is owned by the local community and located in a wonderfully constructed complex with multitiered roofs that pays tribute to indigenous architecture. The mummies are stored behind glass in a climate-controlled room. Most are wrapped in bundles although some have been unwrapped for your gruesome viewing pleasure.

Other well-presented artifacts on display include ceramics, textiles, wood figures and photos of Laguna de los Cóndores. A taxi/mototaxi from town costs S7/5.