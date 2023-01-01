Museo Leimebamba

Top choice in Northern Highlands

The mummies found at Laguna de los Cóndores are housed in the Museo Leimebamba, 5km south of town. The museum is owned by the local community and located in a wonderfully constructed complex with multitiered roofs that pays tribute to indigenous architecture. The mummies are stored behind glass in a climate-controlled room. Most are wrapped in bundles although some have been unwrapped for your gruesome viewing pleasure.

Other well-presented artifacts on display include ceramics, textiles, wood figures and photos of Laguna de los Cóndores. A taxi/mototaxi from town costs S7/5.

Suggest an Edit