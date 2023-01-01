Dazzling on a sunny day when the surrounding mountains are mirrored in its waters, Laguna de Choclococha at 4700m is one of many lakes adorning the Rumichaca road. Birdlife at the lake includes condors. There is good hiking and fishing, as well as lakeside restaurants.

The lake is located 70km south of Huancavelica and can be visited by taking the Rumichaca-bound bus at 4:30am. It’s about two hours to Choclococha ‘town', and then a 10-minute walk to the lake; the same bus can pick you up again on its return to Huancavelica at 2pm (check with the driver).