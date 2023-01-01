Instituto Nacional de Cultura

This museum has displays about the area, plus a bundle of interesting information if you catch the right attendant on the right day and ask. There's a great little bookshop here (the volumes look untouched in decades) which you should also ask the attendant to open. A small museum features fossils, ceramics and artifacts from the region through the ages. Examples of local costumes are on show in cases. It is in a colonial building on Plaza San Juan de Dios.