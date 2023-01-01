The imposing hilltop site of Sondor, constructed by the Chanka people, stands a couple of kilometers past the end of Laguna de Pacucha. The Chanka were traditional enemies of the Incas, but evidently shared their appreciation of a good view. Evidence suggests the top of the impressive central pyramid in this extensive complex of ruins was an important sacrifice spot. Bring a picnic and spend an afternoon up here.

Buses to Laguna de Pacucha from Puente Nuevo on Av Ejercito in Andahuaylas run up as far as the beginning of the track to Sondor, from where it is a 20-minute uphill walk to the site entrance.