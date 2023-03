Backed by sweeping pine forests, this lake is a wonderful watery weekend escape for locals; the rest of the time, it's a very quiet place. In the lakeside village of Pacucha, and then heading counterclockwise around the lake, there are a few fun restaurants, boat-hire places and even foosball tables to entertain you.

Public transport runs up here from Puente Nuevo by the river on Av Ejercito in the center of Andahuaylas.