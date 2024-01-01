Yaviza's only real 'sight' (apart from the wobbly footbridge spanning the Río Chucunaque), the ruined Fort of St Geronimo, built by the Spanish to keep pirates (and buccaneers and privateers and corsairs) at bay looks out at the confluence of the Ríos Chico and Chucunaque southeast of the center.
Fuerte de San Gerónimo
Darién Province
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.83 MILES
This wonderful waterfall that the agile can slide down can be reached in 45 minutes from Pijibasal.
10.95 MILES
One of the tallest peaks in Parque Nacional Darién, Pirre has a ranger station and a lodge where you can spend the night.
0.18 MILES
This wobbly suspension footbridge over the Río Chucunaque links Yaviza proper with the 'suburb' of Puerto Nuevo.
4.37 MILES
This cannon dating back to the time of the conquistadors takes pride of place in El Real's main square.
Nearby Darién Province attractions
