Fuerte de San Gerónimo

Darién Province

LoginSave

Yaviza's only real 'sight' (apart from the wobbly footbridge spanning the Río Chucunaque), the ruined Fort of St Geronimo, built by the Spanish to keep pirates (and buccaneers and privateers and corsairs) at bay looks out at the confluence of the Ríos Chico and Chucunaque southeast of the center.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cerro Pirre

    Cerro Pirre

    10.95 MILES

    One of the tallest peaks in Parque Nacional Darién, Pirre has a ranger station and a lodge where you can spend the night.

  • Footbridge

    Footbridge

    0.18 MILES

    This wobbly suspension footbridge over the Río Chucunaque links Yaviza proper with the 'suburb' of Puerto Nuevo.

  • Spanish Cannon

    Spanish Cannon

    4.37 MILES

    This cannon dating back to the time of the conquistadors takes pride of place in El Real's main square.

View more attractions

Nearby Darién Province attractions

1. Footbridge

0.18 MILES

This wobbly suspension footbridge over the Río Chucunaque links Yaviza proper with the 'suburb' of Puerto Nuevo.

2. Spanish Cannon

4.37 MILES

This cannon dating back to the time of the conquistadors takes pride of place in El Real's main square.

4. Cerro Pirre

10.95 MILES

One of the tallest peaks in Parque Nacional Darién, Pirre has a ranger station and a lodge where you can spend the night.