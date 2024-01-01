This Emberá village south of Sambú is worth visiting. Get here by public bus (US$1), which runs along the paved road leading south from town between 6am and 8pm.
Bayamón
Darién Province
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.93 MILES
On the southern shore of the Golfo de San Miguel, this 263-sq-km wildlife reserve is owned by the private conservation group ANCON. It contains species…
8.19 MILES
Traveling the wide and very brown Sambú River is a memorable experience: you'll glide past spectacular mangroves – five of the world's seven known species…
3.92 MILES
From Sambú, visitors can cross the Río Sábalo Bridge to the twin village of Puerto Indio (with permission from the Emberá and Wounaan) and visit…
10.89 MILES
This waterfall and its crystal-clear pool is a welcome relief after a hot and sweaty climb to spot harpy eagles.
3.86 MILES
Cross the Río Sábalo bridge to reach Sambú's twin indigenous village of Puerto Indio.
