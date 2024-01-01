Bayamón

Darién Province

LoginSave

This Emberá village south of Sambú is worth visiting. Get here by public bus (US$1), which runs along the paved road leading south from town between 6am and 8pm.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Reserva Natural Punta Patiño

    Reserva Natural Punta Patiño

    19.93 MILES

    On the southern shore of the Golfo de San Miguel, this 263-sq-km wildlife reserve is owned by the private conservation group ANCON. It contains species…

  • Río Sambú

    Río Sambú

    8.19 MILES

    Traveling the wide and very brown Sambú River is a memorable experience: you'll glide past spectacular mangroves – five of the world's seven known species…

  • Puerto Indio

    Puerto Indio

    3.92 MILES

    From Sambú, visitors can cross the Río Sábalo Bridge to the twin village of Puerto Indio (with permission from the Emberá and Wounaan) and visit…

  • Waterfall

    Waterfall

    10.89 MILES

    This waterfall and its crystal-clear pool is a welcome relief after a hot and sweaty climb to spot harpy eagles.

  • Río Sábalo Bridge

    Río Sábalo Bridge

    3.86 MILES

    Cross the Río Sábalo bridge to reach Sambú's twin indigenous village of Puerto Indio.

View more attractions

Nearby Darién Province attractions

1. Río Sábalo Bridge

3.86 MILES

Cross the Río Sábalo bridge to reach Sambú's twin indigenous village of Puerto Indio.

2. Puerto Indio

3.92 MILES

From Sambú, visitors can cross the Río Sábalo Bridge to the twin village of Puerto Indio (with permission from the Emberá and Wounaan) and visit…

3. Río Sambú

8.19 MILES

Traveling the wide and very brown Sambú River is a memorable experience: you'll glide past spectacular mangroves – five of the world's seven known species…

4. Waterfall

10.89 MILES

This waterfall and its crystal-clear pool is a welcome relief after a hot and sweaty climb to spot harpy eagles.

5. Reserva Natural Punta Patiño

19.93 MILES

On the southern shore of the Golfo de San Miguel, this 263-sq-km wildlife reserve is owned by the private conservation group ANCON. It contains species…