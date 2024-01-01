Refugio de Vida Silvestre Playa Barqueta

Chiriquí Province

The Refugio de Vida Silvestre Playa Barqueta Agricola oversees about 14km of eastern Playa Barqueta, where mangrove and scrub offer protection to four species of turtles. It's hatching season here from September to December. Contact the Ministerio de Ambiente office in David for information about visits.

  • Playa Barqueta

    Playa Barqueta

    5.01 MILES

    This long and lovely black-sand beach 25km southwest of David is a popular weekend escape for city folk, but you'll have the place all to yourself if you…

  • Iglesia de la Sagrada Familia

    Iglesia de la Sagrada Familia

    12.52 MILES

    The Church of the Sacred Heart, facing downtown's central Parque de Cervantes, has a bell tower and dates largely from the 19th century.

