This long and lovely black-sand beach 25km southwest of David is a popular weekend escape for city folk, but you'll have the place all to yourself if you visit during the week. Be warned: as inviting as the ocean seems, riptides are strong, and there are some steep underwater drops as you wade in. This is a great place to break out your surfboard if you've got one.
Playa Barqueta
Chiriquí Province
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.9 MILES
On the west side of Hwy 41, some 3.5km south of Volcán, you’ll spot this workshop where master carver and artist José de la Cruz González makes and sells…
Refugio de Vida Silvestre Playa Barqueta
5.01 MILES
The Refugio de Vida Silvestre Playa Barqueta Agricola oversees about 14km of eastern Playa Barqueta, where mangrove and scrub offer protection to four…
15.11 MILES
The Church of the Sacred Heart, facing downtown's central Parque de Cervantes, has a bell tower and dates largely from the 19th century.
