Playa Barqueta

Chiriquí Province

LoginSave

This long and lovely black-sand beach 25km southwest of David is a popular weekend escape for city folk, but you'll have the place all to yourself if you visit during the week. Be warned: as inviting as the ocean seems, riptides are strong, and there are some steep underwater drops as you wade in. This is a great place to break out your surfboard if you've got one.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Arte Cruz

    Arte Cruz

    29.9 MILES

    On the west side of Hwy 41, some 3.5km south of Volcán, you’ll spot this workshop where master carver and artist José de la Cruz González makes and sells…

  • Refugio de Vida Silvestre Playa Barqueta

    Refugio de Vida Silvestre Playa Barqueta

    5.01 MILES

    The Refugio de Vida Silvestre Playa Barqueta Agricola oversees about 14km of eastern Playa Barqueta, where mangrove and scrub offer protection to four…

  • Iglesia de la Sagrada Familia

    Iglesia de la Sagrada Familia

    15.11 MILES

    The Church of the Sacred Heart, facing downtown's central Parque de Cervantes, has a bell tower and dates largely from the 19th century.

View more attractions

Nearby Chiriquí Province attractions

2. Iglesia de la Sagrada Familia

15.11 MILES

The Church of the Sacred Heart, facing downtown's central Parque de Cervantes, has a bell tower and dates largely from the 19th century.

3. Arte Cruz

29.9 MILES

On the west side of Hwy 41, some 3.5km south of Volcán, you’ll spot this workshop where master carver and artist José de la Cruz González makes and sells…