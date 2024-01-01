The massive ruins of Casa Alarcón represent Panamá Viejo's best-preserved and largest known private residence, which dates from the 1640s.
Casa Alarcón
Panama City
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
6.62 MILES
Celebrating Panama as the land bridge that has permitted astonishing biodiversity in the region, this world-class museum is a visual feast. Exhibits tell…
5.12 MILES
This wonderful privately owned museum features the best collection of Panamanian art anywhere, an excellent collection of works on paper by Latin American…
7.26 MILES
The easiest way to visit the Panama Canal is to head to the Miraflores Visitors Center, just outside Panama City. This modern center features a four-floor…
0.66 MILES
Founded on August 15, 1519, by Spanish conquistador Pedro Arias de Ávila, the city of Panamá was the first European settlement along the Pacific. For 150…
Panama Rainforest Discovery Center
18.44 MILES
Geared toward ecotourism and environmental education, this is an excellent facility for birdwatchers and nature-lovers. Since you are probably here to…
5.09 MILES
At the tip of the southern point of Casco Viejo, this beautiful plaza pays homage to the French role in the construction of the canal. Its large stone…
13.49 MILES
This 195-sq-km national park is one of the most accessible tropical rainforests in Panama. It extends much of the way across the isthmus, from Limón on…
5.18 MILES
This Casco Viejo church protects the famous Altar de Oro (Golden Altar), the sole relic salvaged after privateer Henry Morgan sacked Panamá Viejo.
Nearby Panama City attractions
1. Catedral de Nuestra Señora de la Asunción
Built between 1619 and 1626, this cathedral is the best-preserved building of the Panamá Viejo ruins. In traditional fashion, it was designed so that its…
0.04 MILES
Facing the Plaza Mayor in Panamá Viejo, these houses were built by Francisco Terrín. The better houses were usually built from timber and placed wall to…
3. Iglesia y Convento de Santo Domingo
0.04 MILES
Iglesia y Convento de Santo Domingo is the best-preserved church of the ruins of Panamá Viejo. The convent dates from the 1570s, though the church was…
0.05 MILES
Facing the Plaza Mayor in Panamá Viejo, the Cabildo de la Ciudad was built by one of the city’s wealthiest citizens, Francisco Terrín, in the early 17th…
5. Iglesia y Convento de la Compañía de Jesús
0.12 MILES
In Panamá Viejo, the Jesuits arrived a decade or so after Dominican friars and built Iglesia y Convento de la Compañía de Jesús, whose stone ruins are…
0.14 MILES
Panamá Viejo's center of power resided at Casas Reales, a complex ringed by timber ramparts and separated from the city proper by a moat. Within the…
7. Iglesia y Convento de la Concepción
0.2 MILES
In Panamá Viejo, Iglesia y Convento de la Concepción was erected by the nuns of Nuestra Señora de la Concepción. Most of the ruins, which cover the better…
0.27 MILES
In Panamá Viejo, Iglesia de San José belonged to the Augustine order. Of special interest here are the building’s vaulted side chapels, an architectural…