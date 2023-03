A 20-minute, US$45 return boat ride from Portobelo will bring you to this lovely white-sand beach on a tranquil cove surrounded by dense wilderness. It boasts some of the least disturbed reefs between Colón and the Archipiélago de San Blas, and its sheltered waters offer better visibility than beaches closer to Portobelo. There’s a colorful reef in the center of the cove near the beach, as well as a second reef that sits in deeper waters about 100m offshore.