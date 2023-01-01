Agua Clara Visitors Center

This observation center offers a panoramic view of the Panama Canal expansion, including the three-chambered Agua Clara Locks. Covered decks view Lago Gatún and the original Gatún Locks as well; there is also a theater with two videos in English, a cafe and gift shop. With no on-site museum, the focus here is really about getting a good look at the expansion. A short rainforest trail has sloths, howler monkeys and toucans.

Exhibits close at 4pm but visitors must enter by 3:15pm; a visit should take about one hour. To reach here from Colón, catch any bus to Costa Abajo and alight before crossing the canal. It's a 2.5km walk up the access road to your left. A taxi will cost about US$20, or US$30 if you want to include Gatún Dam.