The Área Protegida San Lorenzo is best explored with a guide, easily arranged at this community learning and visitor center, which lies on the edge of the reserve. Guides generally charge US$100 per group for a two-hour hike, though longer and more difficult treks can also be arranged. El Tucán also has an excellent documentation center on the flora and fauna of the reserve, human ecology and history. Hiking trails start 200m behind the center.

The Centro El Tucán is located in the village of Achiote, 13km northwest of Escobal on Lago Gatún. It can be reached on buses from Colón (US$1.50, one hour) marked 'Costa Abajo,' but the area is best accessed by private vehicle.