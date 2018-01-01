Full-Day Speedboat Tour from Bocas Town: Explore 5 Locales

The full-day speedboat tour will start at 10:00am, please arrive at 9:30am for check inThe first destination will be Dolphin Bay where you will be able to enjoy watching the dolphins in their natural habitat. The dolphins of Bocas del Toro seem to have a special predilection for the bay locally known as Laguna Bocatorito (Dolphin Bay), which is about 12 km south of Bocas Town (about 30 minutes by boat). This bay is bordered by the east side of Cristobal Island and an odd-shaped peninsula from the mainland. A labyrinth of shallow channels formed by mangroves screens its northern entrance, helping to make it a kind of giant natural aquarium, six kilometers across at its widest. Next, you will head to Coral Cay where you will be able to enjoy a typical Caribbean-style lunch and snorkel the world famous Garden Reef. The sea here is calm year-round, which makes it suitable for snorkelers of all ages, and the abundance of tropical fish, coral heads and colorful sponges will keep experienced divers entertained as well. On the typical Caribbean day with lots of sunshine and light blue skies, the waters of Coral Cay are of luminous emerald green and make the perfect holiday postcards. There are four restaurants on this cay built on stilts over the water, so most visitors will order some fresh sea food before heading out to snorkel a delicious meal will be awaiting for them once you're back. The food is simple but fresh and flavorful. Once you are done with lunch, you will head to Zapatilla Cays. These pristine islands fall under the protection of the Isla Bastimentos National Marine Park because they are the nesting grounds for the Hawksbill sea turtles, the Zapatillas Cays are two stunning islands that emerge from a coral platform and are surrounded by tropical coral reef. About a 30 minute boat ride from Coral Cay (roughly 8 kms), the Zapatillas Islands are generally considered the most beautiful islands of the Bocas del Toro Archipelago and offer visitors pristine white sand beaches, crystal clear turquoise waters and some of Panama's most attractive coral reefs. Sloth Island is where you will be able to enjoy watching the Sloth in their natural habitat. You will then head to Hollywood Beach where you will find the biggest selection of multicolored Starfish that Bocas del Toro has to offer. You'll return to Bocas Town to conclude your tour around 4:30pm.