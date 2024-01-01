Playa El Istmito, also called Playa La Cabaña, is the closest beach to Bocas town (2.5km away), but as it's on Bahía Sand Fly the chitras (sand flies) here have an itchy bite. This is not the most attractive beach and, unless you’re walking, it’s worth heading further north to Sand Dollar Beach or beyond.
