Just over the railway line from Jehangir's Tomb but not as well preserved is the Tomb of Nur Jahan. After the death of her first husband, an Afghan prince, Nur Jahan was carted off to Delhi, destined for captivity. However, Emperor Jehangir fell in love with her and they married in 1611. He gave her the name Nur Jahan, meaning 'Light of the World', and allowed her to rule alongside him. She died aged 72 in 1645, 18 years after Jehangir, and her tomb was completed in the same year.

One story is that, pining for her dead husband, she planned the tomb herself and wrote its mournful epitaph.