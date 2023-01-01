Prince Kamran Baradari Park

The baradari (summer pavilion) of Prince Kamran, son of the first Mughal emperor Zahiruddin Babur, stands on a small island in the Ravi River (the river is on the northern outskirts of town). When it was completed in 1540 the Ravi was several hundred metres away and the baradari was in a large garden adjacent to the town. Its two storeys still open to a 12-columned vaulted veranda (baradari literally means 12 gates).

These days a great deal of its former romance has disappeared and few travellers make the trip here.

If water levels are not too low, rowing boats make the return trip from the Lahore side for Rs25 per person (minimum 10 people). Alternatively, you can negotiate a fare for smaller groups.