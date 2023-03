Established in 1942, the Zoo would have to be one of the best kept in Pakistan. It houses more than 700 different animal species including leopard, lion, tiger, spotted deer, monkey, Siberian crane, golden pheasant, bear, python and crocodile. There's also a museum on-site with pinboards of dead butterflies, some dusty stuffed birds, a frightened-looking baby deer and more. Other attractions include a fish aquarium, gift shop and kiosk.