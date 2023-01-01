Rock Garden

Scattered across the plain between Hwy 32 and the port, the wind-eroded rocks of Duqm are a striking feature that are well deserving of a visit. The soft sandstone has been whittled away by the wind, leaving curious round boulders, desert mushrooms and formations that appear to defy gravity. Although the area is fenced off, awaiting proper site management, there are several breaches in the perimeter that allow for a closer inspection of nature's remarkable sculpture.