The broad bay with its sweeping fringe of sand in Duqm is set to become the heart of the town's ambitious tourism project. At present the beach lacks any kind of amenities for the visitor, but it is of passing interest for the shelf at the northern end of the bay, which is layered with aged pecten (giant clam) shells.
Duqm Beach
Al Wusta
6.03 MILES
Scattered across the plain between Hwy 32 and the port, the wind-eroded rocks of Duqm are a striking feature that are well deserving of a visit. The soft…
17.29 MILES
Just off the coast of Duqm, a large column appears to rise vertically out of the sea. This geological formation, Nafun Island, is what's known as a…
