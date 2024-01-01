Duqm Beach

Al Wusta

LoginSave

The broad bay with its sweeping fringe of sand in Duqm is set to become the heart of the town's ambitious tourism project. At present the beach lacks any kind of amenities for the visitor, but it is of passing interest for the shelf at the northern end of the bay, which is layered with aged pecten (giant clam) shells.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Rock Garden

    Rock Garden

    6.03 MILES

    Scattered across the plain between Hwy 32 and the port, the wind-eroded rocks of Duqm are a striking feature that are well deserving of a visit. The soft…

  • Nafun Island

    Nafun Island

    17.29 MILES

    Just off the coast of Duqm, a large column appears to rise vertically out of the sea. This geological formation, Nafun Island, is what's known as a…

View more attractions

Nearby Al Wusta attractions

1. Rock Garden

6.03 MILES

Scattered across the plain between Hwy 32 and the port, the wind-eroded rocks of Duqm are a striking feature that are well deserving of a visit. The soft…

2. Nafun Island

17.29 MILES

Just off the coast of Duqm, a large column appears to rise vertically out of the sea. This geological formation, Nafun Island, is what's known as a…