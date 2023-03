Conforming to the typical image of a desert oasis, with palm trees, permanent water and grazing camels, Muqshin is renowned for a less expected wonder: a ghaf tree woodland. This tree thrives in arid conditions, providing welcome shade to the hardy desert mammals (such as hare and fox) who live here. The woodlands, and seams of Sodom’s apple, stretch along the fringe of the Empty Quarter offering a great place to break the long journey between Haima and Salalah.