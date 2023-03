The flat plain near Qitbit has little hint of fecundity so it may come as some surprise that it is the habitat of thousands of sand grouse. These remarkable birds travel to the permanent water at an oasis surrounded by reeds and transport droplets back for their fledglings, nesting beyond the reach of prowling predators who live in the oasis' vicinity. The birds are best spotted early in the day but the oasis makes a fascinating spot to rest up regardless.