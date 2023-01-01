Stiklestad National Cultural Centre

This grandiose wooden structure includes Stiklestad 1030, an evocative exhibition about the Battle of Stiklestad, with dioramas and plenty of shrieks on the soundtrack; a 15-minute film on St Olav; a guided tour including a visit to the church; and a small WWII resistance museum. In the grounds there are over 30 historical buildings (admission free), from humble crofts and artisans workshops to the Molåna, a much grander farmhouse. In summer, actors in period costume bring the buildings to life.