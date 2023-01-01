Rygnestadtunet

Around 9km northwest of Valle, this farm has a unique three-storey storehouse dating to 1590, and an extraordinary collection of 15th-century painted textiles. Local legend has its owner as Evil Åsmund, a mercenary who brought back looted weapons and artwork from his travels, including a 14th-century painting of St George rescuing a grateful damsel from the clutches of a dragon and a whole set of paintings depicting the Ten Commandments. Staff may be dressed in traditional costume.