Even if you've never heard of the medieval Norwegian poet Petter Dass (1647–1707), don't miss this stunning museum at Alstahaug south of Sandnessjøen. Dass lived here for the last 18 years of his life and the museum is at once an avant-garde architectural showpiece and a fascinating insight into Dass's life and work.

Alongside the museum in confronting juxtaposition are an 18th-century parsonage and medieval stone church.