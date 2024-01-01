If you're interested in wood chopping and chipping, take a guided tour around this tribute to an important local industry. Over the bridge, 4km east of town, it commemorates Norway's first steam-powered sawmill (1853). It's definitely of niche interest, perhaps even rainy-day tourism, but local culture survives through places like this.
Norsk Sagbruksmuseum
Trøndelag
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.98 MILES
Architecturally exciting and resembling a sailing ship, Norveg recounts 10,000 years of coastal history through a variety of media, including an…
29.38 MILES
This open-air farm complex lies 2.5km north of town. If you've visited this kind of museum (ie traditional farm buildings, wandering animals and…
1.6 MILES
Geir Arne Opdahl and Mona Nordfjellmark have converted a former train shed into an artisan-scale candle factory where they fashion around 15 tonnes of…
1.95 MILES
The large white cube is a temple to rock and roll – and homage to the disproportionately large numbers of artists from Namsos who have made it big on the…
1.67 MILES
Namdal Museum has displays on local history, including the typical wooden sailing boats of the area, and is – hold on to your hat – 'Norway's only museum…
Nearby Trøndelag attractions
1.6 MILES
Geir Arne Opdahl and Mona Nordfjellmark have converted a former train shed into an artisan-scale candle factory where they fashion around 15 tonnes of…
1.67 MILES
Namdal Museum has displays on local history, including the typical wooden sailing boats of the area, and is – hold on to your hat – 'Norway's only museum…
1.95 MILES
The large white cube is a temple to rock and roll – and homage to the disproportionately large numbers of artists from Namsos who have made it big on the…
29.38 MILES
This open-air farm complex lies 2.5km north of town. If you've visited this kind of museum (ie traditional farm buildings, wandering animals and…
29.98 MILES
Architecturally exciting and resembling a sailing ship, Norveg recounts 10,000 years of coastal history through a variety of media, including an…