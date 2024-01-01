Norsk Sagbruksmuseum

Trøndelag

If you're interested in wood chopping and chipping, take a guided tour around this tribute to an important local industry. Over the bridge, 4km east of town, it commemorates Norway's first steam-powered sawmill (1853). It's definitely of niche interest, perhaps even rainy-day tourism, but local culture survives through places like this.

  • Exterior view of Norveg museum in Rorvik.

    Norveg

    29.98 MILES

    Architecturally exciting and resembling a sailing ship, Norveg recounts 10,000 years of coastal history through a variety of media, including an…

  • Egge Museum

    Egge Museum

    29.38 MILES

    This open-air farm complex lies 2.5km north of town. If you've visited this kind of museum (ie traditional farm buildings, wandering animals and…

  • Lysstøperiet

    Lysstøperiet

    1.6 MILES

    Geir Arne Opdahl and Mona Nordfjellmark have converted a former train shed into an artisan-scale candle factory where they fashion around 15 tonnes of…

  • Rock City

    Rock City

    1.95 MILES

    The large white cube is a temple to rock and roll – and homage to the disproportionately large numbers of artists from Namsos who have made it big on the…

  • Namdalsmuseet

    Namdalsmuseet

    1.67 MILES

    Namdal Museum has displays on local history, including the typical wooden sailing boats of the area, and is – hold on to your hat – 'Norway's only museum…

