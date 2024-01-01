About 30km south of Mosjøen and a 600m detour from the E6, the roaring 17m-high Laksforsen waterfall has leaping salmon in season. It makes a pleasant picnic spot, although it's a bit of a struggle to reach the shore below the torrent. There's a restaurant with good views of the waters.
Laksforsen
Arctic Highway
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.02 MILES
A stroll around the Sjøgata area, with over 100 listed buildings, takes you past galleries, coffee shops, restaurants and private homes in attractively…
15.04 MILES
The Vefsn Museum is split over two sites. In Sjøgata, the Jakobsensbrygga Warehouse is an excellent small museum that portrays, via some particularly…
29.97 MILES
Around 400 types of herb, 100 varieties of rose and 1000 species of cactus flourish at Hilde's Herb Garden, about 6km north of Brønnøysund; the team also…
15.04 MILES
In Sjøgata, the Jakobsensbrygga Warehouse is an excellent small museum that portrays, via some particularly evocative photo blow-ups, the history of…
19.37 MILES
This working dairy farm is a charming excursion off the E6. In addition to selling lovely cheeses and yoghurts produced on the farm, it also has…
Rural Buildings (Vefsn Museum)
15.44 MILES
Northeast of the centre and part of the Vefsn Museum, the rural building collection features 12 farmhouses, shops and the like from the 18th and 19th…
Nearby Arctic Highway attractions
15.02 MILES
A stroll around the Sjøgata area, with over 100 listed buildings, takes you past galleries, coffee shops, restaurants and private homes in attractively…
15.04 MILES
In Sjøgata, the Jakobsensbrygga Warehouse is an excellent small museum that portrays, via some particularly evocative photo blow-ups, the history of…
15.04 MILES
The Vefsn Museum is split over two sites. In Sjøgata, the Jakobsensbrygga Warehouse is an excellent small museum that portrays, via some particularly…
4. Rural Buildings (Vefsn Museum)
15.44 MILES
Northeast of the centre and part of the Vefsn Museum, the rural building collection features 12 farmhouses, shops and the like from the 18th and 19th…
19.37 MILES
This working dairy farm is a charming excursion off the E6. In addition to selling lovely cheeses and yoghurts produced on the farm, it also has…
29.97 MILES
Around 400 types of herb, 100 varieties of rose and 1000 species of cactus flourish at Hilde's Herb Garden, about 6km north of Brønnøysund; the team also…