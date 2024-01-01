Laksforsen

Arctic Highway

About 30km south of Mosjøen and a 600m detour from the E6, the roaring 17m-high Laksforsen waterfall has leaping salmon in season. It makes a pleasant picnic spot, although it's a bit of a struggle to reach the shore below the torrent. There's a restaurant with good views of the waters.

  • The fishermen's houses close to river Vefsna, in Sjogata, Mosjoen, Norway.

    Sjøgata

    15.02 MILES

    A stroll around the Sjøgata area, with over 100 listed buildings, takes you past galleries, coffee shops, restaurants and private homes in attractively…

  • Vefsn Museum

    Vefsn Museum

    15.04 MILES

    The Vefsn Museum is split over two sites. In Sjøgata, the Jakobsensbrygga Warehouse is an excellent small museum that portrays, via some particularly…

  • Hildurs Urterarium

    Hildurs Urterarium

    29.97 MILES

    Around 400 types of herb, 100 varieties of rose and 1000 species of cactus flourish at Hilde's Herb Garden, about 6km north of Brønnøysund; the team also…

  • Jakobsensbrygga Warehouse

    Jakobsensbrygga Warehouse

    15.04 MILES

    In Sjøgata, the Jakobsensbrygga Warehouse is an excellent small museum that portrays, via some particularly evocative photo blow-ups, the history of…

  • Strandli Gård

    Strandli Gård

    19.37 MILES

    This working dairy farm is a charming excursion off the E6. In addition to selling lovely cheeses and yoghurts produced on the farm, it also has…

  • Rural Buildings (Vefsn Museum)

    Rural Buildings (Vefsn Museum)

    15.44 MILES

    Northeast of the centre and part of the Vefsn Museum, the rural building collection features 12 farmhouses, shops and the like from the 18th and 19th…

