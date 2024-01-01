This museum illustrates the geology, ecology, flora and wildlife of the Arctic Circle region, and features several hands-on exhibits that will engage children.
Rana Museum of Natural History
Arctic Highway
8.09 MILES
The most accessible and most visited of the caves around Mo is 22km north of town. There's electric lighting (it's the only illuminated tourist cave in…
8.3 MILES
Setergrotta, 21km north of Mo i Rana and signposted off the E6, is altogether less dragooned and considerably more adventurous than nearby Grønligrotta…
0.18 MILES
Havmannen (Man of the Sea), a sculpture forever up to his knees in water, turns his back on the town and gazes resolutely out over the fjord. His clean…
0.41 MILES
The oldest building in town, Mo's original church was constructed in 1724. With its steeply pitched roof and onion dome, it deserves to be open to…
Rana Museum of Cultural History
0.17 MILES
The highlight of this museum is a giant model of old Mo before the steelworks altered its complexion forever.
