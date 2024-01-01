Rana Museum of Natural History

Arctic Highway

This museum illustrates the geology, ecology, flora and wildlife of the Arctic Circle region, and features several hands-on exhibits that will engage children.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Grønligrotta

    Grønligrotta

    8.09 MILES

    The most accessible and most visited of the caves around Mo is 22km north of town. There's electric lighting (it's the only illuminated tourist cave in…

  • Setergrotta

    Setergrotta

    8.3 MILES

    Setergrotta, 21km north of Mo i Rana and signposted off the E6, is altogether less dragooned and considerably more adventurous than nearby Grønligrotta…

  • Havmannen Statue

    Havmannen Statue

    0.18 MILES

    Havmannen (Man of the Sea), a sculpture forever up to his knees in water, turns his back on the town and gazes resolutely out over the fjord. His clean…

  • Mo Kirke

    Mo Kirke

    0.41 MILES

    The oldest building in town, Mo's original church was constructed in 1724. With its steeply pitched roof and onion dome, it deserves to be open to…

