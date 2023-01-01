A long way from anywhere – it's 40km south of Namsskogan, which is, in turn, 125km south of Mosjøen along the Arctic Highway – the Namsskogan Familiepark is a great way to break up the long journey north. Home to an impressive array of Arctic wildlife – highlights include Arctic fox, reindeer, elk, brown bear, wolverine, wolf and Eurasian lynx – it's a spacious, well-run place with plenty of activities for kids, among them trampolines, climbing frame, a flying fox, toboggan and horse riding.

Check its website or call ahead to book close encounters with a select few creatures such as the Arctic fox, reindeer or moose.