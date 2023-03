Kåfjord's Tirpitz Museum, commemorating the German Tirpitz, once the world's largest battleship, is the achievement of local resident Even Blomkvist, who has single-handedly collected, bought, begged and borrowed the artefacts, uniforms, memorabilia and nearly 3000 evocative photographs relating to the battleship. The Tirpitz hid away deep in Kåfjord from March 1943 to October 1944, then sneaked out and was sunk in waters near Tromsø.