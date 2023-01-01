Kautokeino Museum

Outside, this little museum has a fully fledged traditional Sami settlement, complete with an early home, temporary dwellings, and outbuildings such as the kitchen, sauna, and huts for storing fish, potatoes and lichen (also called 'reindeer moss' – prime reindeer fodder). Nothing's signed, so pick up a sheet with a site plan and description on the reverse at reception. Inside is a fascinating, if cluttered, display of Sami handicrafts, farming and reindeer-herding implements, religious icons and winter transport gear.