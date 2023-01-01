Of all the beautiful mountain roads of central Norway, one stands out for its combination of scenery and storytelling: Peer Gynt Vegen. Running for 60km from Skei to Espedalen, it takes you along the trail followed by that ill-fated, fictional character created by Henrik Ibsen and offers unrivalled views of the Jotunheimen and Rondane massifs en route.

Climbing up to 1053m above sea level, it passes the Solbrå Seter farm where Gudbrandsdal cheese was first made in 1863 and an early August concert of Edvard Grieg’s Peer Gynt finds its spiritual home at Gålåvatn lake. To reach Skei, head north of Lillehammer along the E6 and at Tretten take the turn-off for the Rv254. At Svingvoll, Peer Gynt Vegen branches off to the northwest.