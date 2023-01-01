Fokstumyra Marshes

These wild marshes are home to an astonishing array of bird life. Approximately 87 species nest in the area and 162 species in total have been observed. Among the species found here are the red-breasted merganser, long-tailed duck, black-throated diver, whimbrel, wood sandpiper and short-eared owl.

Many of these species can be viewed from the 7km-long marked trail near the Dombås end of the reserve; note that from May to July, visitors are restricted to this trail to prevent the disturbance of nesting birds.