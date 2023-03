The 350 Viking burial mounds found here make this the largest Iron Age site in western Norway, dating from AD 400 to 1000. The tourist office can point you in their direction and supply a basic map with a marked 90-minute walking trail.

Another way to reach these mounds is with the Troll Train – a noddy train bus thingy – that travels up to the Hæreid Plateau, where the most accessible graves are. These run only when cruise ships are docked; tickets can be purchased at the tourist office.