Tinian Enola Gay to Hiroshima tour

It would be a shame as well as simply a missed opportunity to come all the way across the world to Saipan, to be so close, and not set foot on the soil of the island from which the Enola Gay took off on its fateful trips to Hiroshima and Nagasaki on missions that changed the course of human history. Experience the stark contrast that exists between then and now (Tinian airfield was the busiest airfield during the entire war), and how this now eerily quiet, remote little piece of rock is fading in people's memories when it is of such critical significance to human history. You will be taken to the main historical sites on Tinian: the bomb pits, the runway from which the Enola Gay took off; The "North Field" which holds significant Japanese and American historical artificats. You will also see and touch life-sized replicas of the atomic bombs, "Fat Man" and "Little Boy." You will also take a trip into the village to see the cultural sites, the House of Taga (legendary chief of modern day Chamorro); and the sites of the largest latte stone pillars in existence as well as Shinto shrines. Here's how it typically goes: • 6:15am: hotel pickup and drive to commuter airport• 7:00am departure and 11 minute flight to Tinian• 7:30-1:15pm noon: all-island tour• 1:30pm departure to return to Saipan• Hotel drop off or see more of Saipan