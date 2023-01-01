Although the location was discovered in 1861, it wasn't until Germans unearthed the first remnants of the Roman city of Stobi while digging trenches in this area in WWI that the ancient city really came to the world's attention. Free guides provide a good commentary about the ruins' main attractions, including a basilica dating to the 4th century AD that could be the oldest in the Balkans.

The ruins occupy a valley beside the E75 highway, 9km northwest of Negotino.

Established in the 7th century BC, Stobi grew under the Macedonians and Romans. Its ancient Jewish population is indicated by synagogue foundations, beneath Christian basilica remains. Although important as a Byzantine archbishopric, Stobi was sacked by Goths in 479 and further doomed by an earthquake in 518. Only 20% of the site has been excavated in the past 100 years, so untold treasures undoubtedly still await discovery.

Start at the Roman amphitheatre (on the left) and clamber up further for Stobi's best mosaics. The path continues past well-marked ruins, including ancient sanctuaries to gods. At the end, turn right to the enormous city walls. Excavations continue.

If you're not driving, get a taxi for 250MKD from Kavadarci. There's no public transport.